$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

St-Hubert Toyota

855-379-8541

2015 Toyota RAV4

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

2015 Toyota RAV4

AWD 4dr XLE

Location

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-8541

$19,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 72,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5295440
  • Stock #: 200577A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV3FW346885
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
XLE, AWD, Climatiseur, Bancs chauffants, Cruise, Caméra de recul, Bluetooth, Gr. Élect. (Vitres, Portes et Miroirs), Mags. Inspection Certifiié Toyota et Carfax fourni! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Sièges électriques
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

