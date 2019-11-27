Menu
2016 Acura MDX

SH-AWD TECH PACK CUIR TOIT NAV TV/DVD

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,093KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4384647
  • Stock #: GH-63381W-AC
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H68GB501929
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON SIEGES ELECTRIQUES SIEGES CHAUFFANTS VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE AWD NAVIGATION TV/DVD

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Media / Nav / Comm
  • TV/Video
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Lecteur DVD
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Avertissement de changement de voie
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Boussole numérique
  • Chauffage arrière
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Commande audio arrière
  • Hayon électrique
  • Sièges arrières chauffants
  • Volant chauffant
  • Finition intérieure en bois

