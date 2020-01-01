Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Cadillac ATS

AWD CUIR MAGS GROS ECRAN

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Cadillac ATS

AWD CUIR MAGS GROS ECRAN

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

  1. 4439511
  2. 4439511
  3. 4439511
  4. 4439511
  5. 4439511
  6. 4439511
  7. 4439511
  8. 4439511
  9. 4439511
  10. 4439511
  11. 4439511
  12. 4439511
  13. 4439511
  14. 4439511
  15. 4439511
  16. 4439511
  17. 4439511
  18. 4439511
  19. 4439511
  20. 4439511
  21. 4439511
  22. 4439511
  23. 4439511
  24. 4439511
  25. 4439511
  26. 4439511
  27. 4439511
  28. 4439511
  29. 4439511
  30. 4439511
  31. 4439511
Contact Seller

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 32,715KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4439511
  • Stock #: GH-60690*
  • VIN: 1G6AG5RX5G0176908
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Cadillac-Ats-2016-id7598953.html

AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON SIEGES ELECTRIQUES SIEGES CHAUFFANTS VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE AWD

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Radio HD
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Boussole numérique
  • Chauffage arrière
  • Console Centrale
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Système de son Bose
  • Système ON-STAR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

2012 RAM 3500 LARAMI...
 149,860 KM
$41,999 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma L...
 95,046 KM
$34,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Flex SEL 7...
 97,385 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic
Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-862-XXXX

(click to show)

866-862-7557

Send A Message