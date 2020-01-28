Menu
2016 Ford Edge

SEL AWD ECOBOOST CUIR TOIT PANO MAGS NAV

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,565KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4545648
  • Stock #: GH-58961*
  • VIN: 2FMPK4J93GBB68801
Exterior Colour
Beige
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON SIEGES ELECTRIQUES SIEGES CHAUFFANTS VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE AWD NAVIGATION

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Sièges tissu
  • Système GPS
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Chauffage arrière
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Toit panoramique
  • Tachymètre
  • Attelage remorque

