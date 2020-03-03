Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Démarrage sans clé

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Ouvre-porte de garage intégré

Intérieur en cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Démarreur à distance

4 Roues motrices

Aide au stationnement (capteurs)

Siège mémoire

Système GPS

Avertissement de changement de voie

Odomètre journalier

Verrouillage sans clé

Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie

Miroirs clignotants

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Vitre arrière électrique

Appuie-bras central

Boussole numérique

Console Centrale

Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé

Sièges chauffants

Jantes en Aluminium

Toit panoramique

Tachymètre

Attelage remorque

Sièges arrières chauffants

Pédales ajustables

Sièges ventilés

Boite courte

