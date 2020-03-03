Menu
2016 Ford Mustang

Ecoboost Premium *Convertible *Cuir *Camera

2016 Ford Mustang

Ecoboost Premium *Convertible *Cuir *Camera

Location

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-0689

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,321KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4803066
  • Stock #: TS120
  • VIN: 1fatp8uh0g5243284
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule impeccable! Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! Impeccable vehicle! Remaining warranty. Mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Aileron
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Volant ajustable
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Siège à réglage électrique
  • Sièges électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Sièges ventilés

