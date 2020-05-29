Menu
Account
Sign In
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

866-862-7557

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL XL LIMITED AWD CUIR TOIT PANO NAV 7 PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL XL LIMITED AWD CUIR TOIT PANO NAV 7 PASS

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

  1. 5108288
  2. 5108288
Contact Seller

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 117,327KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5108288
  • Stock #: GH-66647-AC*
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF5GU157628
Exterior Colour
Gris
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Hyundai-Santa_Fe_XL-2016-id7781392.html

NAVIGATION AWD MOTEUR V6 AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH CLIMATISATION 2 ZONES GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON SIEGES ELECTRIQUES SIEGES CHAUFFANTS VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Entreposage Média sur disque dur
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Toit panoramique

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

2017 Volvo V60 SPECI...
 34,011 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 78,964 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru Forester...
 121,918 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

Call Dealer

866-862-XXXX

(click to show)

866-862-7557

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory