2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

https://www.action-mitsubishi.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2016-id7639562.html



ES PREMIUM AWC,CUIR,TOIT OUVRANT,MAGS,SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS,BLUETOOTH,PHARES ANTIBROUILLARDS,CLIMATISATION,GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE,CAMÉRA DE RECUL,COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT,VITRES TEINTÉES,DÉMARRAGE SANS CLÉ,RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE VEHICULE EN EXCELENT CONDITION POUR PLUS D'INFORMATION COMMUNIQUE AVEC NOUS AU 450-450-443-7330 OU TEXTEZ-NOUS/TEXT US: 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule doccasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et reconditionnés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place.



NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes!



-Inspection complète fourni

-Financement sur place

-1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit

-Rapport CARPROOF disponible

-Prolongation de garantie disponible



Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER.



Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!!

www.action-mitsubishi.com

450-443-7330

2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TEXT US : 450-823-0677

ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations!



-Full inspection provided

-On-site financing

-1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance

-CARFAX report available

-Extended warranty available



BALANCE DE LA GARANTIE DE 5 ANS/100,000KM ET DE 10 ANS/160,000KM SUR LE GROUPE MOTO-PROPULSEUR EN PLUS DE ASSISTANCE ROUTIÈRE 5 ANS/KM ILLIMITÉ

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Lecteur CD

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Aileron

Radio AM/FM

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Horloge

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Air climatisé

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Tout équipé

Contrôle de traction

Odomètre journalier

Système d'alarme

Miroirs électriques

Toit ouvrant électrique

Appuie-bras central

Essuie-glace arrière

Lampes de lecture arrière

Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé

Porte-gobelet

Régulateur de température

Servo-direction

Servo-freins

Siège arrière pliant

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Console à l'avant

Vitres teintées

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Treuil

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.