Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

AWC 4dr ES

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mitsubishi Outlander

AWC 4dr ES

Location

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

450-443-7330

  1. 4649424
  2. 4649424
  3. 4649424
  4. 4649424
  5. 4649424
  6. 4649424
  7. 4649424
  8. 4649424
  9. 4649424
  10. 4649424
  11. 4649424
  12. 4649424
  13. 4649424
  14. 4649424
  15. 4649424
  16. 4649424
  17. 4649424
  18. 4649424
  19. 4649424
  20. 4649424
  21. 4649424
  22. 4649424
Contact Seller

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 84,134KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4649424
  • Stock #: p1440
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.action-mitsubishi.com/occasion/Mitsubishi-Outlander-2016-id7639562.html

ES PREMIUM AWC,CUIR,TOIT OUVRANT,MAGS,SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS,BLUETOOTH,PHARES ANTIBROUILLARDS,CLIMATISATION,GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE,CAMÉRA DE RECUL,COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT,VITRES TEINTÉES,DÉMARRAGE SANS CLÉ,RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE VEHICULE EN EXCELENT CONDITION POUR PLUS D'INFORMATION COMMUNIQUE AVEC NOUS AU 450-450-443-7330 OU TEXTEZ-NOUS/TEXT US: 450-823-0677 ACTION MITSUBISHI À ST-HUBERT vous offre un vaste choix de véhicule doccasion à prix plus que compétitif. Que ce soit pour un véhicule utilitaire sport (VUS), une mini-fourgonnette, un camion, une convertible (décapotable), une berline, une voiture sport, un coupé 2 portes, un pick-up ou tout autre véhicule, si nous l'avons pas en inventaire, nous le trouverons pour vous et ce au meilleur prix du marché !!! Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et reconditionnés par des techniciens professionnels certifiés. Venez consulter VOTRE spécialiste du financement sur place.

NOTRE MISSION : Vous offrir un service à la hauteur de vos attentes!

-Inspection complète fourni
-Financement sur place
-1ere, 2iem, 3iem chance au crédit
-Rapport CARPROOF disponible
-Prolongation de garantie disponible

Situé à quelques minutes de : Beloeil, Longueuil, De Chambly à St-Bruno, St-Basile, Marieville, De Richelieu à St-Mathias, De Mont-St-Hilaire à Carignan, Brossard, Saint-Lambert, Chambly, Rive-Sud. Le plus gros centre de véhicules d'occasion Mitsubishi sur la rive sud de Montréal, à 5 minutes du PONT CHAMPLAIN et JACQUES-CARTIER.

Bienvenue chez ACTION MITSUBISHI !!!
www.action-mitsubishi.com
450-443-7330
2901 Boul. Moise-Vincent, St-Hubert, Qc, J3Z 0B8
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
TEXT US : 450-823-0677
ACTION MITSUBISHI ST-HUBERT offers you a wide choice of used vehicles at competitive prices. Whether for a sport utility vehicle (SUV), a minivan, a truck, a convertible (convertible), a sedan, a sports car, a 2-door coupe, a pickup or any other vehicle, if its not in stock, we will find it for you at the best price on the market !!! All our vehicles are inspected and reconditioned by certified professional technicians. Come visit YOUR on-site financing specialist. OUR MISSION: Offering our client a service that meets your expectations!

-Full inspection provided
-On-site financing
-1rst, 2scd, 3rd credit chance
-CARFAX report available
-Extended warranty available

BALANCE DE LA GARANTIE DE 5 ANS/100,000KM ET DE 10 ANS/160,000KM SUR LE GROUPE MOTO-PROPULSEUR EN PLUS DE ASSISTANCE ROUTIÈRE 5 ANS/KM ILLIMITÉ
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Aileron
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Air climatisé
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Tout équipé
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Système d'alarme
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Vitres teintées
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Treuil

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Action Mitsubishi

2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 25,532 KM
$22,198 + tax & lic
2016 MINI Cooper TOI...
 64,676 KM
$11,744 + tax & lic
2016 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 99,821 KM
$13,198 + tax & lic
Action Mitsubishi

Action Mitsubishi

2901 Boulevard Moïse-Vincent, St-Hubert, QC J3Z 0B8

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-443-XXXX

(click to show)

450-443-7330

Send A Message