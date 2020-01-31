Menu
2016 Toyota Camry

V6 Auto XSE, NAVIGATION, TOIT OUVRANT

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Camry

V6 Auto XSE, NAVIGATION, TOIT OUVRANT

Location

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-8541

Contact Seller

$20,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 76,202KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4638603
  • Stock #: 200368A
  • VIN: 4T1BK1FK4GU574973
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
XSE, NAVIGATION, Automatique, Cuir, Toit Ouvrant, Mags, Climatiseur Bi-Zones, Caméra de recul, Cruise, Gr. Élect. (Vitres, Portes et Miroirs), Bluetooth.
Inspection Certifié Toyota et Carfax fourni!
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Phares halogènes
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

