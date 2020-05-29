Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

St-Hubert Toyota

855-379-8541

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Corolla

2016 Toyota Corolla

CVT LE, BAS KM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota Corolla

CVT LE, BAS KM

Location

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-8541

  1. 5140901
  2. 5140901
  3. 5140901
  4. 5140901
  5. 5140901
  6. 5140901
  7. 5140901
  8. 5140901
  9. 5140901
  10. 5140901
  11. 5140901
  12. 5140901
  13. 5140901
  14. 5140901
  15. 5140901
  16. 5140901
  17. 5140901
  18. 5140901
  19. 5140901
  20. 5140901
  21. 5140901
  22. 5140901
  23. 5140901
Contact Seller

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,631KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5140901
  • Stock #: 200827A
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE8GC516298
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Corolla-c7791007.html

Automatique, Caméra de recul, Bancs et Miroirs Chauffants, Bluetooth, Gr. Élect.(Vitres, Portes et Miroirs), AM/FM Inspection Certifié Toyota et Carfax fourni! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St-Hubert Toyota

2012 Toyota Venza 4D...
 174,242 KM
$9,988 + tax & lic
2016 Scion iM 4DR HB...
 54,500 KM
$14,488 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Impal...
 79,300 KM
$11,988 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

St-Hubert Toyota

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

Call Dealer

855-379-XXXX

(click to show)

855-379-8541

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory