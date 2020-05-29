Menu
$27,488

+ taxes & licensing

St-Hubert Toyota

855-379-8541

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr LE

2016 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4dr LE

Location

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-8541

  • 67,627KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5202920
  • Stock #: 200616A
  • VIN: 5TDBKRFH7GS336854
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
AWD, Climatiseur, Cruise, Gr. Élect.(Vitres, Portes, Miroirs), Caméra de recul, Mags, Bluetooth. Inspection Certifié Toyota et Carfax fourni! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

