$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Toyota Yaris

2016 Toyota Yaris

5DR HB MAN LE

2016 Toyota Yaris

5DR HB MAN LE

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

  • 72,086KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5240480
  • Stock #: P20021
  • VIN: VNKKTUD32GA059011
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Manuel, Climatiseur, Cruise, Gr. Élect.(Vitres, Portes et Miroirs), Bluetooth. Inspection Certifié Toyota et Carfax fourni! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Intérieur Tissus

