Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Volant gainé de cuir

Odomètre journalier

Traction intégrale

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Vitre arrière électrique

Appuie-bras central

Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé

Sièges arrières rabattables

Sièges chauffants

Jantes en Aluminium

Toit panoramique

Tachymètre

Intérieur Tissus

Attelage remorque

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.