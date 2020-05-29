Menu
$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash

866-730-0689

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 4x4 Double-Cab 5.3L *Bluetooth *Camera

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation 4x4 Double-Cab 5.3L *Bluetooth *Camera

Location

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-0689

$27,880

+ taxes & licensing

  • 75,433KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 5168393
  • Stock #: T186
  • VIN: 1GTV2LECXHZ199201
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Bien entretenu. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule est un retour de location GM Canada. One owner. No accidents. Well maintained. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle is a lease return from GM Canada. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d'acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 299$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on?line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don't have it, we'll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $299 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Auto Flash

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

