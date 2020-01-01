http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Hyundai-Elantra-2017-id7661135.html



L SIEGES CHAUFFANTS GROUPE ELECTRIQUE FULL GARANTIE



Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.



Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :



- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive

- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points

- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé

- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange

- Un service de commande spéciale



Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?

2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs

Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.

____________________



With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.



Why buy at Automobile en Direct:



- A unique and exclusive extended warranty

- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.

- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved

- More $ for your exchange

- A special order service

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Antipatinage

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseurs électriques

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges tissu

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

