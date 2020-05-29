Menu
$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

2017 Nissan Rogue

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV-TECH *Blind-Spot *GPS/Camera *Toit-Pano-Roof

2017 Nissan Rogue

SV-TECH *Blind-Spot *GPS/Camera *Toit-Pano-Roof

Location

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$20,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 21,656KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5084379
  • Stock #: T231
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV2HC852997
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Véhicule impeccable! Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été redonné à la banque. Impeccable vehicle! No accidents. Certified kilometers. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently returned to the bank. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d'acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on?line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don't have it, we'll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques

