Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Toyota Prius

Prime TECHNOLOGY *PLUG-IN *CUIR/LEATHER *CAMERA *GPS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota Prius

Prime TECHNOLOGY *PLUG-IN *CUIR/LEATHER *CAMERA *GPS

Location

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-0689

  1. 4716036
  2. 4716036
  3. 4716036
  4. 4716036
  5. 4716036
  6. 4716036
  7. 4716036
  8. 4716036
  9. 4716036
  10. 4716036
  11. 4716036
  12. 4716036
  13. 4716036
  14. 4716036
  15. 4716036
  16. 4716036
  17. 4716036
  18. 4716036
  19. 4716036
  20. 4716036
  21. 4716036
  22. 4716036
  23. 4716036
  24. 4716036
  25. 4716036
  26. 4716036
  27. 4716036
  28. 4716036
  29. 4716036
  30. 4716036
  31. 4716036
  32. 4716036
  33. 4716036
  34. 4716036
  35. 4716036
Contact Seller

$26,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 38,745KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4716036
  • Stock #: TS070
  • VIN: JTDKARFP9H3047696
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Prius Prime-c7714429.html

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Un seul propriétaire. Véhicule impeccable! Aucun accident. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner. Impeccable vehicle! No accidents. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Tires and body in great condition. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. N'attendez pas! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d'acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on?line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don't have it, we'll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Tout équipé
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Volant chauffant

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash

2014 Nissan Sentra S...
 87,085 KM
$8,980 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Elantra...
 96,055 KM
$9,800 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Genesis...
 130,013 KM
$10,980 + tax & lic
Auto Flash

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-730-XXXX

(click to show)

866-730-0689

Send A Message