$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

St-Hubert Toyota

855-379-8541

2017 Toyota Prius

2017 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

2017 Toyota Prius

5DR HB

Location

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-8541

$20,988

+ taxes & licensing

  46,000KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5081310
  Stock #: 200813A
  VIN: JTDKBRFU2H3050801
Exterior Colour
Bleu fonçé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Prius-c7778364.html

Hybride, Climatiseur, Cruise, Gr. Élect. (VItres, Portes et Miroirs), Caméra de recul, Bancs Chauffants, Bluetooth. Inspection Certifié et Carfax fourni! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Phares halogènes
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

