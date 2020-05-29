Menu
Account
Sign In
$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

St-Hubert Toyota

855-379-8541

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE HYBRIDE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE HYBRIDE

Location

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-8541

  1. 5081292
  2. 5081292
  3. 5081292
  4. 5081292
  5. 5081292
  6. 5081292
  7. 5081292
  8. 5081292
  9. 5081292
  10. 5081292
  11. 5081292
  12. 5081292
  13. 5081292
  14. 5081292
  15. 5081292
  16. 5081292
  17. 5081292
  18. 5081292
  19. 5081292
  20. 5081292
  21. 5081292
  22. 5081292
  23. 5081292
  24. 5081292
  25. 5081292
  26. 5081292
  27. 5081292
Contact Seller

$28,488

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,700KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5081292
  • Stock #: 200766A
  • VIN: JTMRJREV3HD104712
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-RAV4 Hybrid-c7778365.html

XLE, HYBRIDE, NAVIGATION, AWD, TOYOTA SAFETY SENSE, Climatiseur, Bancs chauffants, Cruise, Caméra de recul, Bluetooth, Gr. Élect. (Vitres, Portes et Miroirs), Mags. Inspection Certifiié Toyota et Carfax fourni! FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Contrôle d'assistance ascension
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Phares aux Xénon
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Régulateur de température
  • Rétroviseurs
  • Servo-direction
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium
  • Transmission intégrale

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From St-Hubert Toyota

2019 Honda Fit Sport...
 48,562 KM
$16,988 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 53,393 KM
$14,488 + tax & lic
2015 Buick Verano 4d...
 108,073 KM
$8,488 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

St-Hubert Toyota

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

Call Dealer

855-379-XXXX

(click to show)

855-379-8541

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory