2018 Infiniti Q50

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Toit ouvrant

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatisation

Phares automatiques

Phares antibrouillard

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Démarrage sans clé

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Ouvre-porte de garage intégré

Intérieur en cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Climatisation arrière

Aide au stationnement (capteurs)

Odomètre journalier

Traction intégrale

Verrouillage sans clé

Essuie-glace détecteur de pluie

Miroirs clignotants

Miroirs électriques

Port USB

Télédéverrouillage

Appuie-bras central

Chauffage arrière

Console Centrale

Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé

Sièges arrières rabattables

Sièges chauffants - Avant

Jantes en Aluminium

Tachymètre

Hayon électrique

Finition intérieure en bois

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.