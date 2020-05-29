Menu
Account
Sign In
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

866-862-7557

Contact Seller
2018 Nissan Micra

2018 Nissan Micra

Sv A/c Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Nissan Micra

Sv A/c Bluetooth

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

  1. 5183222
  2. 5183222
  3. 5183222
  4. 5183222
  5. 5183222
  6. 5183222
  7. 5183222
  8. 5183222
  9. 5183222
  10. 5183222
  11. 5183222
  12. 5183222
  13. 5183222
  14. 5183222
  15. 5183222
  16. 5183222
  17. 5183222
  18. 5183222
  19. 5183222
  20. 5183222
  21. 5183222
  22. 5183222
  23. 5183222
  24. 5183222
  25. 5183222
Contact Seller

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,041KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5183222
  • Stock #: GH-61148*
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP9JL246425
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Nissan-Micra-2018-id7608797.html

BAS MILLAGE * AUTOMATIQUE GROUPE ELECTRIQUE CLIMATISATION BLUETOOTH

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Volant ajustable
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Phares halogènes
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

2016 Subaru Outback ...
 81,335 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Yaris LE...
 22,408 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2016 Volkswagen Tigu...
 80,581 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

Call Dealer

866-862-XXXX

(click to show)

866-862-7557

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory