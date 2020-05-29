Menu
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

866-862-7557

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE A/C MAGS TOIT CAMERA DE RECUL

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE A/C MAGS TOIT CAMERA DE RECUL

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 78,964KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5090819
  • Stock #: GH-66342*
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE7JC009304
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://st-hubert.automobileendirect.com/occasion/Toyota-Corolla-2018-id7721974.html

AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH BALANCE DE GARANTIE CLIMATISATION GROS ECRAN VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE ECONOMIQUE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Direction assistée
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Sièges tissu
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants - Avant
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Tachymètre
  • Volet de réservoir télécommandé
  • Volant chauffant
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

