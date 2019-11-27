Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD A/C MAGS CAMERA DE RECUL

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE AWD A/C MAGS CAMERA DE RECUL

Location

Automobile En Direct St-Hubert

4645, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 3M9

866-862-7557

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,047KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4351395
  • Stock #: GH-63121*
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV3JW802684
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH BALANCE DE GARANTIE CLIMATISATION GROS ECRAN CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE AWD

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Aileron
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatisation
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Volant ajustable
  • Avertissement de changement de voie
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Traction intégrale
  • Miroirs clignotants
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Port USB
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Vitre arrière électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Console Centrale
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Pare-soleil avec miroir illuminé
  • Sièges arrières rabattables
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Jantes en Aluminium
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus

