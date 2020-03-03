Menu
2019 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X *4X4 *CAMERA *NAVIGATION *FULL LOAD!

2019 Nissan Frontier

PRO-4X *4X4 *CAMERA *NAVIGATION *FULL LOAD!

Location

Auto Flash

5410, Grande-Allée, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

866-730-0689

$29,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 10,946KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4757514
  • Stock #: TS114
  • VIN: 1N6AD0EV8KN751671
Exterior Colour
Bleu
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Tires and body in great condition. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 299$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $299 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Vitres électriques
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

