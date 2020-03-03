2019 Nissan Frontier

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Toit ouvrant

Climatisation deux zones

Miroirs chauffants

Climatisation

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Contrôle de stabilité

Vitres électriques

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Contrôle de traction

Miroirs électriques

Sièges électriques

Lampes de lecture arrière

Porte-gobelet

Sièges chauffants

Sièges inclinables

Console à l'avant

Intérieur Tissus

Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.