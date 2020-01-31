Menu
2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT, CAMÉRA DE RECUL

2019 Toyota Corolla

Hatchback CVT, CAMÉRA DE RECUL

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

855-379-8541

Contact Seller

$20,688

+ taxes & licensing

  • 26,116KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4638594
  • Stock #: P19084
  • VIN: JTNK4RBE4K3040587
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SE, Automatique, MAGS, Climatisation, Bancs et Miroirs et Bancs Chauffants, Caméra de recul, Cruise, Gr. Élect.(Vitres, Portes et Miroirs), Bluetooth.
Inspection Certifié Toyota et Carfax Fourni!
FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE!
Additional Features
  • Lecteur CD
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Coussins gonflables doubles
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Roues en alliage d'aluminium

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St-Hubert Toyota

St-Hubert Toyota

7875, chemin Chambly, St-Hubert, QC J3Y 5K2

