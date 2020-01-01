2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

http://www.kiasthyacinthe.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2010-id7653966.html



TRÈS PROPRE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, 7 PASSAGERS, STOW N GO, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, DVD, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, RADIO AM/FM!



Venez vivre l'expérience KIA ST-HYACINTHE et appréciez notre sélection de véhicules d'occasion CERTIFIÉS. Une vérification mécanique rigoureuse en 135 points ainsi qu'un reconditionnement complet ont été effectués sur tous nos véhicules. Le rapport d'historique CARFAX ET L'INSPECTION MÉCANIQUE sont toujours fournis. Solutions de FINANCEMENT personnalisées, faciles et rapides. 1ère, 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit disponible. Nous avons également des PROGRAMMES DE GARANTIES additionnels pour redécouvrir le plaisir de la conduite sans soucis. ÉCHANGEZ VOTRE VÉHICULE, nous vous garantissons le meilleur prix.



POUR LE PRIX, LE SERVICE ET LA QUALITÉ, C'EST KIA ST-HYACINTHE. PARTEZ L'ESPRIT TRANQUILLE! APPELEZ-NOUS AU 450-774-3444, MONTRÉAL 514-454-3444 OU 365 JOURS PAR ANNÉE, 24H SUR 24H, PAR MESSAGE TEXTE AU 450 501-4383.

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Porte-bagages (toit)

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Démarreur à distance

Sièges de troisième rangée

Sièges tissu

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Portes électriques

6-7-8 Passagers

Stow'N Go

