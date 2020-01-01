Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 4.0L ** CAMÉRA DE RECUL / DVD

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT 4.0L ** CAMÉRA DE RECUL / DVD

Location

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

450 Daniel-Johnson Est, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8W5

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,011KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4442373
  • Stock #: KK152A
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DX6AR401456
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://www.kiasthyacinthe.com/occasion/Dodge-Grand_Caravan-2010-id7653966.html

TRÈS PROPRE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, 7 PASSAGERS, STOW N GO, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, DVD, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, RADIO AM/FM!

Venez vivre l'expérience KIA ST-HYACINTHE et appréciez notre sélection de véhicules d'occasion CERTIFIÉS. Une vérification mécanique rigoureuse en 135 points ainsi qu'un reconditionnement complet ont été effectués sur tous nos véhicules. Le rapport d'historique CARFAX ET L'INSPECTION MÉCANIQUE sont toujours fournis. Solutions de FINANCEMENT personnalisées, faciles et rapides. 1ère, 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit disponible. Nous avons également des PROGRAMMES DE GARANTIES additionnels pour redécouvrir le plaisir de la conduite sans soucis. ÉCHANGEZ VOTRE VÉHICULE, nous vous garantissons le meilleur prix.

POUR LE PRIX, LE SERVICE ET LA QUALITÉ, C'EST KIA ST-HYACINTHE. PARTEZ L'ESPRIT TRANQUILLE! APPELEZ-NOUS AU 450-774-3444, MONTRÉAL 514-454-3444 OU 365 JOURS PAR ANNÉE, 24H SUR 24H, PAR MESSAGE TEXTE AU 450 501-4383.
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Portes électriques
  • 6-7-8 Passagers
  • Stow'N Go

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

450 Daniel-Johnson Est, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8W5

