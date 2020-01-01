2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

450 Daniel-Johnson Est, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8W5
TRÈS PROPRE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, 7 PASSAGERS, STOW N GO, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, DVD, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, RADIO AM/FM!
Venez vivre l'expérience KIA ST-HYACINTHE et appréciez notre sélection de véhicules d'occasion CERTIFIÉS. Une vérification mécanique rigoureuse en 135 points ainsi qu'un reconditionnement complet ont été effectués sur tous nos véhicules. Le rapport d'historique CARFAX ET L'INSPECTION MÉCANIQUE sont toujours fournis. Solutions de FINANCEMENT personnalisées, faciles et rapides. 1ère, 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit disponible. Nous avons également des PROGRAMMES DE GARANTIES additionnels pour redécouvrir le plaisir de la conduite sans soucis. ÉCHANGEZ VOTRE VÉHICULE, nous vous garantissons le meilleur prix.
POUR LE PRIX, LE SERVICE ET LA QUALITÉ, C'EST KIA ST-HYACINTHE. PARTEZ L'ESPRIT TRANQUILLE! APPELEZ-NOUS AU 450-774-3444, MONTRÉAL 514-454-3444 OU 365 JOURS PAR ANNÉE, 24H SUR 24H, PAR MESSAGE TEXTE AU 450 501-4383.
