$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

450-774-3444

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

LS ** GR ÉLECTRIQUE + A/C

LS ** GR ÉLECTRIQUE + A/C

LS ** GR ÉLECTRIQUE + A/C

Location

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

450 Daniel-Johnson Est, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8W5

450-774-3444

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 74,483KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5319188
  • Stock #: K0827A
  • VIN: 1G11B5SA8DF335892
Exterior Colour
Argent
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
TRÈS PROPRE, BAS KILOMÉTRAGE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, MAGS, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, RADIO AM/FM, VOLANT INCLINABLE, JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ, 1 SEUL PROPRIO!

Venez vivre l'expérience KIA ST-HYACINTHE et appréciez notre sélection de véhicules d'occasion CERTIFIÉS. Une vérification mécanique rigoureuse en 135 points ainsi qu'un reconditionnement complet ont été effectués sur tous nos véhicules. Le rapport d'historique CARFAX ET L'INSPECTION MÉCANIQUE sont toujours fournis. Solutions de FINANCEMENT personnalisées, faciles et rapides. 1ère, 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit disponible. Nous avons également des PROGRAMMES DE GARANTIES additionnels pour redécouvrir le plaisir de la conduite sans soucis. ÉCHANGEZ VOTRE VÉHICULE, nous vous garantissons le meilleur prix.

POUR LE PRIX, LE SERVICE ET LA QUALITÉ, C'EST KIA ST-HYACINTHE. PARTEZ L'ESPRIT TRANQUILLE! APPELEZ-NOUS AU 450-774-3444, MONTRÉAL 514-454-3444!
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Portes électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisée

