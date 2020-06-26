2013 Chevrolet Malibu

Additional Features Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Antipatinage

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Transmission Automatique

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Portes électriques

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.