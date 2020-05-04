Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited 2.0T AWD ** NAVI / CUIR / TOIT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited 2.0T AWD ** NAVI / CUIR / TOIT

Location

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

450 Daniel-Johnson Est, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8W5

450-774-3444

  1. 4957221
  2. 4957221
Contact Seller

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 127,347KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4957221
  • Stock #: K1508A
  • VIN: 5XYZUDLA4DG037088
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
http://www.kiasthyacinthe.com/occasion/Hyundai-Santa_Fe-2013-id7749671.html

TRÈS PROPRE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, SPORT, 2.0L TURBO, AWD, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, NAVIGATION, CUIR, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, RADIO AM/FM, VOLANT INCLINABLE, JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ!

Venez vivre l'expérience KIA ST-HYACINTHE et appréciez notre sélection de véhicules d'occasion CERTIFIÉS. Une vérification mécanique rigoureuse en 135 points ainsi qu'un reconditionnement complet ont été effectués sur tous nos véhicules. Le rapport d'historique CARFAX ET L'INSPECTION MÉCANIQUE sont toujours fournis. Solutions de FINANCEMENT personnalisées, faciles et rapides. 1ère, 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit disponible. Nous avons également des PROGRAMMES DE GARANTIES additionnels pour redécouvrir le plaisir de la conduite sans soucis. ÉCHANGEZ VOTRE VÉHICULE, nous vous garantissons le meilleur prix.

POUR LE PRIX, LE SERVICE ET LA QUALITÉ, C'EST KIA ST-HYACINTHE. PARTEZ L'ESPRIT TRANQUILLE! APPELEZ-NOUS AU 450-774-3444, MONTRÉAL 514-454-3444 OU 365 JOURS PAR ANNÉE, 24H SUR 24H, PAR MESSAGE TEXTE AU 450 501-4383.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Climatisation arrière
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Système GPS
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Toit panoramique
  • Portes électriques
  • Sièges ventilés

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

2007 Hyundai Accent ...
 214,205 KM
$2,250 + tax & lic
2004 Hyundai Accent ...
 125,601 KM
$2,250 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda MAZDA6 GS...
 136,452 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

450 Daniel-Johnson Est, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8W5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

450-774-XXXX

(click to show)

450-774-3444

Send A Message