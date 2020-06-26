2015 Subaru Impreza

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Phares antibrouillard

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Vitres électriques

Toit ouvrant en verre

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Intérieur en cuir

Transmission Manuelle

Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses

Système GPS

Miroirs électriques

Télédéverrouillage

Sièges chauffants

Portes électriques

Banquette arrière divisée

