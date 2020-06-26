Menu
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

450-774-3444

2015 Subaru Impreza

WRX ** EN ATTENTE D'APPROBATION **

Location

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

450 Daniel-Johnson Est, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8W5

  1. 5312900
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 108,254KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5312900
  • Stock #: K1524B
  • VIN: JF1VA1J67F9831016
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
http://www.kiasthyacinthe.com/occasion/Subaru-Impreza_WRX-2015-id7797356.html

TRÈS PROPRE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, SPORT-TECH, AWD, TOIT OUVRANT, NAVIGATION, CUIR, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, RADIO AM/FM, VOLANT INCLINABLE, JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ, 1 SEUL PROPRIO!

Venez vivre l'expérience KIA ST-HYACINTHE et appréciez notre sélection de véhicules d'occasion CERTIFIÉS. Une vérification mécanique rigoureuse en 135 points ainsi qu'un reconditionnement complet ont été effectués sur tous nos véhicules. Le rapport d'historique CARFAX ET L'INSPECTION MÉCANIQUE sont toujours fournis. Solutions de FINANCEMENT personnalisées, faciles et rapides. 1ère, 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit disponible. Nous avons également des PROGRAMMES DE GARANTIES additionnels pour redécouvrir le plaisir de la conduite sans soucis. ÉCHANGEZ VOTRE VÉHICULE, nous vous garantissons le meilleur prix.

POUR LE PRIX, LE SERVICE ET LA QUALITÉ, C'EST KIA ST-HYACINTHE. PARTEZ L'ESPRIT TRANQUILLE! APPELEZ-NOUS AU 450-774-3444, MONTRÉAL 514-454-3444 OU 365 JOURS PAR ANNÉE, 24H SUR 24H, PAR MESSAGE TEXTE AU 450 501-4383.
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Phares antibrouillard
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Système GPS
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Banquette arrière divisée

450 Daniel-Johnson Est, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8W5

450-774-3444

