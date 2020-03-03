Menu
2017 Ford F-250

XLT FX4 CREW DIESEL 4X4 ** TOIT / NAVI

Kia St-Hyacinthe - Promos

450 Daniel-Johnson Est, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 8W5

450-774-3444

$50,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,680KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4775376
  • Stock #: KK204
  • VIN: 1FT7W2BT4HEE76170
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
TRÈS PROPRE, BAS KILOMÉTRAGE, TOUT ÉQUIPÉ, XLT, FX4, CREW CAB, 6.7L, POWER STROKE, SUPER DUTY, 4X4, TOIT PANORAMIQUE, NAVIGATION, MAGS, SIÈGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH, GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, RADIO AM/FM, VOLANT INCLINABLE, JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ! GARANTIE MOTOPROPULSEUR JUSQU'AU 16 OCTOBRE 2022 OU 100 000 KM.

Venez vivre l'expérience KIA ST-HYACINTHE et appréciez notre sélection de véhicules d'occasion CERTIFIÉS. Une vérification mécanique rigoureuse en 135 points ainsi qu'un reconditionnement complet ont été effectués sur tous nos véhicules. Le rapport d'historique CARFAX ET L'INSPECTION MÉCANIQUE sont toujours fournis. Solutions de FINANCEMENT personnalisées, faciles et rapides. 1ère, 2ème et 3ème chance au crédit disponible. Nous avons également des PROGRAMMES DE GARANTIES additionnels pour redécouvrir le plaisir de la conduite sans soucis. ÉCHANGEZ VOTRE VÉHICULE, nous vous garantissons le meilleur prix.

POUR LE PRIX, LE SERVICE ET LA QUALITÉ, C'EST KIA ST-HYACINTHE. PARTEZ L'ESPRIT TRANQUILLE! APPELEZ-NOUS AU 450-774-3444, MONTRÉAL 514-454-3444 OU 365 JOURS PAR ANNÉE, 24H SUR 24H, PAR MESSAGE TEXTE AU 450 501-4383.
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Démarrage sans clé
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Démarreur à distance
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Siège mémoire
  • Système GPS
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Portes électriques
  • Pédales ajustables

