2018 Mazda CX-3

GS A/C MAGS CAMERA DE RECUL

2018 Mazda CX-3

GS A/C MAGS CAMERA DE RECUL

Automobile en Direct - St-Hyacinthe

5720, boul. Laurier Ouest, St-Hyacinthe, QC J2S 3V8

855-282-0689

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,965KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4458576
  • Stock #: GSY-58076-AC
  • VIN: JM1DKDC74J0310665
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
AUTOMATIQUE AUDIO SUR LE VOLANT BLUETOOTH SIEGES CHAUFFANTS REGULATEUR DE VITESSE BALANCE DE GARANTIE CLIMATISATION GROS ECRAN PUSH BUTTON VERROUILLAGE SANS CLE CAMERA DE RECUL TOUTE EQUIPEE ECONOMIQUE

Avec plus de 2000 véhicules en inventaire, Automobile en Direct, c'est un vaste inventaire de véhicules d'occasion, avec toutes les marques et tous les modèles offerts au meilleur rapport qualité/prix sur le marché.

Pourquoi acheter chez Automobile En Direct :

- Une garantie prolongée unique et exclusive
- Un véhicule inspecté en plus de 150 points
- Un financement simple et facile, 2ième et 3ième chance au crédit, 100% approuvé
- Un meilleur prix pour votre échange
- Un service de commande spéciale

Ce véhicule ne correspond pas exactement à ce que vous recherchez?
2000 véhicules en inventaire, 5 succursales, ouvert 7 jours / 5 soirs
Visitez notre site web : automobileendirect.com.
____________________

With more than 2000 vehicles in stock, Automobile en Direct has a vast inventory of used vehicles, with all the brands and all the models offered at the best quality / price ratio on the market.

Why buy at Automobile en Direct:

- A unique and exclusive extended warranty
- A 150 point inspection on vehicle.
- Simple and easy financing, 2nd and 3rd chance credit, 100% approved
- More $ for your exchange
- A special order service
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Climatisation
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Siège arrière pliant
  • Sièges chauffants
  • Console à l'avant
  • Intérieur Tissus
  • Volant chauffant

