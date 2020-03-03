Menu
2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES à hayon 4 portes transmission à varia

2015 Mitsubishi Mirage

ES à hayon 4 portes transmission à varia

Location

Yvon Hébert Autos

2237, route Kennedy, St-Isidore, QC G0S 2S0

866-413-5881

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,410KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4778301
  • Stock #: 578
  • VIN: ML32A3HJ7FH003494
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
mitsibutshi mirage es 2015 56410 km,,auto, a/c, vitres locks mirroirs élec bluethoot.démarreur distance,
véhicule inspecter avec rapport saaq, membre amvoq, finanacement sur place
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Horloge
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges tissu
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Servo-freins

Yvon Hébert Autos

Yvon Hébert Autos

2237, route Kennedy, St-Isidore, QC G0S 2S0

