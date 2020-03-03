Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Micra

SV à hayon 4 portes BA

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Micra

SV à hayon 4 portes BA

Location

Yvon Hébert Autos

2237, route Kennedy, St-Isidore, QC G0S 2S0

866-413-5881

  1. 4778295
  2. 4778295
  3. 4778295
  4. 4778295
  5. 4778295
  6. 4778295
  7. 4778295
  8. 4778295
  9. 4778295
  10. 4778295
  11. 4778295
  12. 4778295
  13. 4778295
  14. 4778295
  15. 4778295
  16. 4778295
  17. 4778295
  18. 4778295
Contact Seller

$8,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,076KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4778295
  • Stock #: 582
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP8GL264388
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Gris foncé
Body Style
Hatchback
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
5-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Micra-c7727573.html

nissan micra sv 2016, 42076 km, auto vitre, locks élec,mirroir élec, bluethoot,chauffe moteur,cruise,ac,
démarreur distance,véhicule inspecter avec rapport ins saaq,véhicule tres propre, membre amvoq,financement sur place,
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Chauffe-moteur
  • Horloge
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Essuie-glace arrière
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Tachymètre
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Yvon Hébert Autos

2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 56,410 KM
$6,495 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Micra SV...
 42,076 KM
$8,800 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota Corolla ...
 39,488 KM
$14,600 + tax & lic
Yvon Hébert Autos

Yvon Hébert Autos

2237, route Kennedy, St-Isidore, QC G0S 2S0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

866-413-XXXX

(click to show)

866-413-5881

Send A Message