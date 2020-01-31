Menu
2007 Hyundai Accent

Hayon 3 portes, boîte automatique, GS

2007 Hyundai Accent

Hayon 3 portes, boîte automatique, GS

Location

Auto Debz

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

514-670-5131

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 160,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4628556
  • VIN: KMHCN35C77U001969
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
Hyundai Accent GS 2007, Automatique!!!!!,Porte vitre électrique,Air climatisé,Très bonne mécanique,Propre. A Voir!! Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

Contactez pour la Vente:Kevin (514-267-4748) ou Freddy (514-692-5784)
Additional Features
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

Auto Debz

Auto Debz

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

