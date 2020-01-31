2007 Hyundai Accent

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Accent-c7695856.html



Hyundai Accent GS 2007, Automatique!!!!!,Porte vitre électrique,Air climatisé,Très bonne mécanique,Propre. A Voir!! Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9



Contactez pour la Vente:Kevin (514-267-4748) ou Freddy (514-692-5784)

Additional Features Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Enjoliveurs de roues

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Radio avec lecteur CD

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Transmission Automatique - 4 vitesses

