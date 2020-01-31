2008 Ford Ranger

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-Ranger-c7695862.html



Ford Ranger 2008 ,Manuelle......Seulement 122 000KM!!!!!,4 pneu D'hiver neuf,Démarreur a distance,Très bonne mécanique,Très Propre.

PROBLÈME DE CRÉDIT, PAS DE SOUCI AVEC NOUS !!!! ***FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE***

1ÈRE , 2ÈME, 3ÈME CHANCE AUX CRÉDITS ET PLUS. A Voir!! Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Radio AM/FM

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Coussin gonflable passager

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Transmission Manuelle

Sièges tissu

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.