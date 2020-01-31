Menu
2008 Ford Ranger

Cabine ordinaire 2 RM, 112 po XL

2008 Ford Ranger

Cabine ordinaire 2 RM, 112 po XL

Location

Auto Debz

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

514-670-5131

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4628562
  • VIN: 1FTYR10D98PA34944
Exterior Colour
Gris foncé
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
Ford Ranger 2008 ,Manuelle......Seulement 122 000KM!!!!!,4 pneu D'hiver neuf,Démarreur a distance,Très bonne mécanique,Très Propre.
PROBLÈME DE CRÉDIT, PAS DE SOUCI AVEC NOUS !!!! ***FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE***
1ÈRE , 2ÈME, 3ÈME CHANCE AUX CRÉDITS ET PLUS. A Voir!! Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Sièges tissu
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Coussin gonflable - Commutateur de mise en/hors fo

