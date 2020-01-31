2008 Ford Ranger

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9
514-670-5131
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-Ranger-c7695862.html
Ford Ranger 2008 ,Manuelle......Seulement 122 000KM!!!!!,4 pneu D'hiver neuf,Démarreur a distance,Très bonne mécanique,Très Propre.
PROBLÈME DE CRÉDIT, PAS DE SOUCI AVEC NOUS !!!! ***FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE***
1ÈRE , 2ÈME, 3ÈME CHANCE AUX CRÉDITS ET PLUS. A Voir!! Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9