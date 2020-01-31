2010 Toyota Yaris

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Toyota-Yaris-c7616980.html



*** TOYOTA YARIS LE 2010 *** *A/C/DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE*PNEUS D'HIVER INCLUS AU PRIX AFFICHÉ* *4995$*



- LES MOINS CHERS AU QUÉBEC / FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 1E 2E 3E CHANCE / 149 668KM 33$/semaine



- LE, véhicule en excellente condition, moteur transmission A1, transmision manuel, moteur fiable et économique, bonne clutch, démarreur à distance, vitres portes et miroirs électriques, air climatisé et plus... À voir !!!



- LE, car in very good condition, engine transmission A1, manual transmission, reliable, not expensive on gas, good clutch, remote starter, power windows doors and mirors, a/c and more... Must see !!!



- Automobile P.A 1305 Boul. saint-antoine, Saint-Jérôme, J7Z 7M1, Sortie 39 de l'autoroute 15, Laurentides.

514-893-6071, 514-577-6037, 450-602-8549

Additional Features Radio AM/FM

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Vitres électriques

Air climatisé

Démarreur à distance

Verrouillage sans clé

Sièges inclinables

Intérieur Tissus

