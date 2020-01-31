Menu
2010 Toyota Yaris

*A/C*DÉMARREUR* 37$/SEM

2010 Toyota Yaris

*A/C*DÉMARREUR* 37$/SEM

Location

Automobiles PA

1305, boul. Saint-Antoine, St-Jérôme, QC J7Z 7M1

888-880-0457

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 149,668KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4658070
  • Stock #: 82
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
*** TOYOTA YARIS LE 2010 *** *A/C/DÉMARREUR À DISTANCE*PNEUS D'HIVER INCLUS AU PRIX AFFICHÉ* *4995$*

- LES MOINS CHERS AU QUÉBEC / FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 1E 2E 3E CHANCE / 149 668KM 33$/semaine

- LE, véhicule en excellente condition, moteur transmission A1, transmision manuel, moteur fiable et économique, bonne clutch, démarreur à distance, vitres portes et miroirs électriques, air climatisé et plus... À voir !!!

- LE, car in very good condition, engine transmission A1, manual transmission, reliable, not expensive on gas, good clutch, remote starter, power windows doors and mirors, a/c and more... Must see !!!

- Automobile P.A 1305 Boul. saint-antoine, Saint-Jérôme, J7Z 7M1, Sortie 39 de l'autoroute 15, Laurentides.
514-893-6071, 514-577-6037, 450-602-8549
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Air climatisé
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Verrouillage sans clé
  • Sièges inclinables
  • Intérieur Tissus

