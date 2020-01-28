2011 Ford Explorer

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-Explorer-c7676550.html



Ford Explorer 2011 Limited AWD, 7 Place!!!!!,Porte vitre électrique,Air climatisé,Cruise Control,Cuir,Siège Chauffant est refroidissement,Toit Panoramique,Bleutooth,Démarreur a distance,MAG,Camera de recule,GPS,Très bonne mécanique,Très Propre. PROBLÈME DE CRÉDIT, PAS DE SOUCI AVEC NOUS !!!! ***FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE*** 1 ÈRE , 2 ÈME, 3 ÈME CHANCE AUX CRÉDITS ET PLUS.A Voir!!,A Voir!!Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9



Contactez pour la Vente:Kevin (514-267-4748) ou Freddy (514-692-5784)

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Climatiseur automatique

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Porte-bagages (toit)

Pneus performance

Transmission Automatique

Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Siège passager - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Ouvre-porte de garage intégré

Intérieur en cuir

Siège électrique avant - Passager

Démarreur à distance

Sièges de troisième rangée

Radio HD

Phares haute intensité

4 Roues motrices

Aide au stationnement (capteurs)

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Crochet remorquage arrière

Siège mémoire

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

Pédales ajustables

