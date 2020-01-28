Menu
2011 Ford Explorer

4 RM 4 portes V6 boîte automatique Selec

2011 Ford Explorer

4 RM 4 portes V6 boîte automatique Selec

Auto Debz

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

514-670-5131

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 158,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4540809
  • VIN: 1FMHK8F86BGA54627
Exterior Colour
Noir
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Ford Explorer 2011 Limited AWD, 7 Place!!!!!,Porte vitre électrique,Air climatisé,Cruise Control,Cuir,Siège Chauffant est refroidissement,Toit Panoramique,Bleutooth,Démarreur a distance,MAG,Camera de recule,GPS,Très bonne mécanique,Très Propre. PROBLÈME DE CRÉDIT, PAS DE SOUCI AVEC NOUS !!!! ***FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE*** 1 ÈRE , 2 ÈME, 3 ÈME CHANCE AUX CRÉDITS ET PLUS.A Voir!!,A Voir!!Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

Contactez pour la Vente:Kevin (514-267-4748) ou Freddy (514-692-5784)
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Phares automatiques
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Porte-bagages (toit)
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseur à atténuation automatique
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Ouvre-porte de garage intégré
  • Intérieur en cuir
  • Siège électrique avant - Passager
  • Démarreur à distance
  • Sièges de troisième rangée
  • Radio HD
  • Phares haute intensité
  • 4 Roues motrices
  • Aide au stationnement (capteurs)
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Crochet remorquage arrière
  • Siège mémoire
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Pédales ajustables

Auto Debz

Auto Debz

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

