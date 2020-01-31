Menu
2011 Mazda MAZDA3

*GX*A/C* 30$/SEM

2011 Mazda MAZDA3

*GX*A/C* 30$/SEM

Location

Automobiles PA

1305, boul. Saint-Antoine, St-Jérôme, QC J7Z 7M1

888-880-0457

$3,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • 129,607KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4658037
  • VIN: jm1bl1ufxb1423945
Exterior Colour
Bourgogne
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Mazda-3-c7698122.html

*** MAZDA 3 GX 2011 *** *A/C* *3,990$*

- LES MOINS CHERS AU QUÉBEC / FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE 1E 2E 3E CHANCE / 129 607KM - 30$/SEMAINE

- GX, très propre intérieur extérieur, moteur transmission A1, véhicule fiable et économique, mags, air climatisé, vitres portes miroirs électriques. À voir !

- GX, very clean inside out, engine transmission A1, reliable car not expensive on gas, mags, a/c, power windows doors mirors. Must see !

- Livraison immédiate, Financement sur place !
Automobile P.A 1305 Boul. saint-antoine, Saint-Jérôme, J7Z 7M1, Sortie 39 de l'autoroute 15, Laurentides.
514-893-6071, 514-577-6037, 450-602-8549
https://www.automobilepa.ca/
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Climatisation
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Vitres électriques
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Porte-gobelet
  • Enjoliveurs
  • Intérieur Tissus

