2012 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Hayon 5 portes, boîte manuelle

2012 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Hayon 5 portes, boîte manuelle

Location

Auto Debz

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

514-670-5131

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,000KM
  • Used
  Listing ID: 4540806
  • VIN: WVWGV7AJ0CW004700
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
Volkswagen Golf GTI 2012, Impeccable!!!!,Porte vitre électrique,Air climatisé,Cruise Control,Siège Chauffant,Toit ouvrant,MAG d origine aussi,Bleutooth,Très bonne mécanique,Très Propre. PROBLÈME DE CRÉDIT, PAS DE SOUCI AVEC NOUS !!!! ***FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE*** 1 ÈRE , 2 ÈME, 3 ÈME CHANCE AUX CRÉDITS ET PLUS.A Voir!!,A Voir!!Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

Contactez pour la Vente:Kevin (514-267-4748) ou Freddy (514-692-5784)
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Climatiseur automatique
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Phares haute intensité
  • Verrous de roue antivol
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Lampes de lecture arrière

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Debz

Auto Debz

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

