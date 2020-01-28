2012 Volkswagen Golf

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Golf GTI-c7676548.html



Volkswagen Golf GTI 2012, Impeccable!!!!,Porte vitre électrique,Air climatisé,Cruise Control,Siège Chauffant,Toit ouvrant,MAG d origine aussi,Bleutooth,Très bonne mécanique,Très Propre. PROBLÈME DE CRÉDIT, PAS DE SOUCI AVEC NOUS !!!! ***FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE*** 1 ÈRE , 2 ÈME, 3 ÈME CHANCE AUX CRÉDITS ET PLUS.A Voir!!,A Voir!!Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9



Contactez pour la Vente:Kevin (514-267-4748) ou Freddy (514-692-5784)

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Climatiseur automatique

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Pneus performance

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Siège passager - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Transmission Manuelle

Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses

Sièges tissu

Phares haute intensité

Verrous de roue antivol

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Lampes de lecture arrière

