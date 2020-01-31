Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Modèle Sportline 4 portes 2,5L boîte man

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Modèle Sportline 4 portes 2,5L boîte man

Location

Auto Debz

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

514-670-5131

  1. 4628559
  2. 4628559
  3. 4628559
  4. 4628559
  5. 4628559
  6. 4628559
  7. 4628559
  8. 4628559
  9. 4628559
  10. 4628559
  11. 4628559
  12. 4628559
  13. 4628559
  14. 4628559
  15. 4628559
  16. 4628559
Contact Seller

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 133,000KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4628559
  • VIN: 3VWGX7AJ1DM364101
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Volkswagen-Jetta-c7695863.html

Volkswagen Jetta Sportline2013, Toute Équipée........Seulement 133000km!!!!,Porte vitre électrique,Air climatisé,Cruise Control,Cuir,Siège Chauffant,Toit ouvrant,Bleutooth,Très bonne mécanique,Très Propre. PROBLÈME DE CRÉDIT, PAS DE SOUCI AVEC NOUS !!!! ***FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE*** 1 ÈRE , 2 ÈME, 3 ÈME CHANCE AUX CRÉDITS ET PLUS.A Voir!!,A Voir!!Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

Contactez pour la Vente:Kevin (514-267-4748) ou Freddy (514-692-5784)
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Ensemble éclairage commodité
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire
  • Siège électrique avant - Conducteur
  • Siège passager - soutien lombaire
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Volant gainé de cuir
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Changeur de CD au tableau de bord
  • Coffre - Ouverture à distance
  • Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses
  • Verrous de roue antivol
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Debz

2011 Ford F-150 Trac...
 173,723 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 165,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fusion Ber...
 317,000 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
Auto Debz

Auto Debz

2357, boul du Curé-Labelle,, St-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

514-670-XXXX

(click to show)

514-670-5131

Send A Message