2013 Volkswagen Jetta

Volkswagen Jetta Sportline2013, Toute Équipée........Seulement 133000km!!!!,Porte vitre électrique,Air climatisé,Cruise Control,Cuir,Siège Chauffant,Toit ouvrant,Bleutooth,Très bonne mécanique,Très Propre. PROBLÈME DE CRÉDIT, PAS DE SOUCI AVEC NOUS !!!! ***FINANCEMENT DISPONIBLE*** 1 ÈRE , 2 ÈME, 3 ÈME CHANCE AUX CRÉDITS ET PLUS.A Voir!!,A Voir!!Venez Nous Voir au 2357, boul du Curé-Labelle, Saint-Jérôme, QC J7Y 5E9



Contactez pour la Vente:Kevin (514-267-4748) ou Freddy (514-692-5784)

Additional Features Radio Satellite

Freins ABS

Phares antibrouillards

Tapis protecteurs

Toit ouvrant

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Traction avant

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Pneus performance

Toit ouvrant en verre

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Ensemble éclairage commodité

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Siège conducteur - soutien lombaire

Siège électrique avant - Conducteur

Siège passager - soutien lombaire

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Transmission Manuelle

Changeur de CD au tableau de bord

Coffre - Ouverture à distance

Transmission Manuelle - 5 vitesses

Verrous de roue antivol

Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)

