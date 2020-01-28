Menu
2014 Ford Escape

SE, AWD TOIT PANO+CUIR+FOGS+CAMÉRA RECUL

2014 Ford Escape

SE, AWD TOIT PANO+CUIR+FOGS+CAMÉRA RECUL

Location

St-Jérôme Mitsubishi

14160, Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier, St-Jérôme, QC J7J 2G2

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 111,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4563669
  • Stock #: STJE-1843
  • VIN: 1FMCU9GX3EUE42971
Exterior Colour
Blanc
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Ford-Escape-c7678721.html

TRES BEAU VÉHICULE ENTIÈREMENT INSPECTÉ ET RÉPARÉ, 4X4, AWD 4WD SIÈGES EN CUIR MOTEUR 1.6 ECOBOOST

ST-JÉRÔME MITSUBISHI 1-844-522-6893
Pour voir toutes nos offres allez sur notre site web au : Centreoccasionmitsubishi.ca
Contactez Benoit responsable des véhicules d occasion
1ERE 2IEME 3IEME CHANCE AU CRÉDIT DISPONIBLE
ST-JÉÔRME, MIRABEL, STE-SOPHIE, ST-HIPPOLYTE,PRÉVOST,STE-ADÈLE,ST-SAUVEUR,LACHUTE,ST-LIN,ST-CALIXTE,ST-EUSTACHE,ST-AUGUSTIN,ST-BENOIT,MONT-TREMBLANT, ABITIBI, VAL-D'OR, MONTRÉAL,LAVAL,ST-JANVIER. OU AILLEURS ON VOUS ATTEND...
St jerome Mitsubishi se dégage de toute erreur pouvant provenir de se site
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Phares antibrouillards
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Pneus performance
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Transmission Automatique - 6 vitesses
  • Caméra de recul
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Lunette arrière coulissante
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • 4 Roues motrices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

St-Jérôme Mitsubishi

St-Jérôme Mitsubishi

14160, Sir-Wilfrid-Laurier, St-Jérôme, QC J7J 2G2

