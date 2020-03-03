Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

GT Voiture à hayon, 5 portes, boîte manuell

Crédit Auto Plus

1245 boulevard des laurentides, St-Jérôme, QC J7Z 7L3

514-462-8911

$4,950

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4720137
  • Stock #: 31716
  • VIN: kmhd25lh2eu222934
Exterior Colour
Gris
Interior Colour
Noir
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.autoaubaine.com/Hyundai-Elantra GT-c7715491.html

HYUNDAI ELANTRA GT 2014

*AUBAINE TOUT ÉQUIPÉ*

-BLUETOOTH + AUX/USB
-VITRES/PORTES/MIROIRS ÉLECTRIQUES
-DÉVERROUILLAGE À DISTANCE
-171,600KM CERTIFIÉ
-CARROSSERIE IMPECCABLE AUCUNE ROUILLE NI BOSSES
-INTÉRIEUR NON FUMEUR IMPECCABLE
-AUTO TRÈS FIABLE ET ÉCONOMIQUE

*FINANCEMENT RAPIDE DISPONIBLE*

1ÈRE/2E/3E CHABCE AU CRÉDIT

ERIC AU 514****462****8911
Additional Features
  • Radio Satellite
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Enjoliveurs de roues
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Traction avant
  • Phares automatiques
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Antivol
  • Pneus performance
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Cache bagages
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu

Crédit Auto Plus

Crédit Auto Plus

1245 boulevard des laurentides, St-Jérôme, QC J7Z 7L3

