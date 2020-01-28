2015 Nissan Juke

https://www.autoaubaine.com/Nissan-Juke-c7678726.html



SUPER PRIX - UN SEUL PROPRIÉTAIRE - JAMAIS ACCIDENTÉ - BAS KILOMÉTRAGE - FAITES VITE!



ST-JÉRÔME MITSUBISHI 1-844-522-6893

Pour voir toutes nos offres allez sur notre site web au : Centreoccasionmitsubishi.ca

Contactez Benoit responsable des véhicules d occasion

1ERE 2IEME 3IEME CHANCE AU CRÉDIT DISPONIBLE

ST-JÉÔRME, MIRABEL, STE-SOPHIE, ST-HIPPOLYTE,PRÉVOST,STE-ADÈLE,ST-SAUVEUR,LACHUTE,ST-LIN,ST-CALIXTE,ST-EUSTACHE,ST-AUGUSTIN,ST-BENOIT,MONT-TREMBLANT, ABITIBI, VAL-D'OR, MONTRÉAL,LAVAL,ST-JANVIER. OU AILLEURS ON VOUS ATTEND...

St jerome Mitsubishi se dégage de toute erreur pouvant provenir de se site

Additional Features Jantes en alliage

Freins ABS

Tapis protecteurs

Radio AM/FM

Commandes audio au volant

Climatisation deux zones

Antipatinage

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Ordinateur de bord

Phares automatiques

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Régulateur de vitesse

Contrôle de stabilité

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Antivol

Pneus performance

Transmission Automatique

Caméra de recul

Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête

Coussin gonflable passager

Coussins gonflables latéraux

Freins à disque

Roue de secours - Temporaire

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Démarrage sans clé

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Prise Auxiliaire

Radio avec lecteur CD

Rétroviseurs électriques

Technologie Bluetooth intégrée

Air climatisé

Banquette arrière divisé

Cache bagages

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Lunette arrière coulissante

Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé

Miroir vanité passager illuminé

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Volant gainé de cuir

Sièges tissu

4 Roues motrices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.