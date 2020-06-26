Menu
Account
Sign In
$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

Daniel Paré Chrysler St-Malachie

418-642-2855

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Aveo

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Aveo

LS

Location

Daniel Paré Chrysler St-Malachie

692 Boul. Henderson, St-Malachie, QC G0R 3N0

418-642-2855

  1. 5271842
  2. 5271842
  3. 5271842
  4. 5271842
  5. 5271842
  6. 5271842
  7. 5271842
  8. 5271842
  9. 5271842
  10. 5271842
  11. 5271842
  12. 5271842
  13. 5271842
Contact Seller

$1,200

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,764KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5271842
  • Stock #: X1193A
  • VIN: KL1TV65E89B601655
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Gris
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
4-door
https://www.parechryslerstmalachie.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Aveo-2009-id7814087.html

Acheter chez Daniel Paré Dodge Chrysler c'est bénéficier de la division Crédit Auto DP spécialisée en financement automobile régulier, 2e ou 3e chance afin de vous aider à rétablir votre crédit.

Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et prêts pour la route.
Additional Features
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Transmission Automatique
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Freins à disque
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Sièges tissu
  • Console Centrale
  • Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Daniel Paré Chrysler St-Malachie

2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 58,876 KM
$29,949 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 41,914 KM
$26,949 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 43,463 KM
$25,990 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Daniel Paré Chrysler St-Malachie

Daniel Paré Chrysler St-Malachie

692 Boul. Henderson, St-Malachie, QC G0R 3N0

Call Dealer

418-642-XXXX

(click to show)

418-642-2855

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory