2009 Chevrolet Aveo

Additional Features Radio AM/FM

Essuie-glaces intermittents

Contactez-nous pour plus de details!

Coussin gonflable conducteur

Transmission Automatique

Coussin gonflable passager

Freins à disque

Serrure à sécurité pour enfants

Direction assistée

Lecteur MP3

Radio avec lecteur CD

Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager

Sièges baquets

Volant ajustable

Sièges tissu

Console Centrale

Banquette arrière divisée

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.