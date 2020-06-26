2009 Chevrolet Aveo

+ taxes & licensing
418-642-2855
692 Boul. Henderson, St-Malachie, QC G0R 3N0
418-642-2855
+ taxes & licensing
https://www.parechryslerstmalachie.com/occasion/Chevrolet-Aveo-2009-id7814087.html
Acheter chez Daniel Paré Dodge Chrysler c'est bénéficier de la division Crédit Auto DP spécialisée en financement automobile régulier, 2e ou 3e chance afin de vous aider à rétablir votre crédit.
Tous nos véhicules sont inspectés et prêts pour la route.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
692 Boul. Henderson, St-Malachie, QC G0R 3N0