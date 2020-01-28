Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N'GO, TV/DVD, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH,MAGS

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

STOW N'GO, TV/DVD, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH,MAGS

Autos Rr

78 Montée de St Sulpice, St-Sulpice, QC J5W 4L5

1-450-938-7749

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 126,501KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4540776
  • Stock #: 2010
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBGXER145204
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Dodge Grand Caravan STOW N'GO, TV/DVD, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH,MAGS 2014

PRIX 11495$ À partir de 41$/Semaine sur approbation de crédit 72 mois,Frais,taxe et intérêts en sus 1ÈRE, 2IÈME et 3IÈME chance aux crédit disponible CRÉDIT SPÉCIALISÉ DISPONIBLE Financement bancaire sur place Véhicule inspecté Échange accepté Autos RR est membre AMVOQ DODGE GRAND CARAVAN 2014 TV/DVD STOW N'GO V6 3.6L 7 PASSAGERS BLUETOOTH MAGS AIR CLIMATISÉ GROUPE ÉLECTRIQUE TRÈS PROPRE! COMPLÈTEMENT ÉQUIPÉ!! Autos RR 450-938-7749 WWW.AUTOSRR.COM WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/AUTOSRR
Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Aileron
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Ordinateur de bord
  • Miroirs chauffants
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Air climatisé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Miroirs électriques
  • Sièges électriques
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Servo-direction
  • Servo-freins
  • Portes électriques
  • Vitres teintées

