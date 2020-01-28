Menu
2011 Scion tC

2 portes, boîte manuelle , noir

Location

OCCASION VILLE DE QUÉBEC

9 Avenue Ste Brigitte, Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval, QC G0A 3K0

418-825-0066

$7,979

+ taxes & licensing

  • 142,575KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4606437
  • Stock #: 20-066
  • VIN: jtkjf5c70b3009350
Body Style
Coupe
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Doors
2-door
http://www.occasionvilledequebec.com/occasion/Scion-tC-2011-id7690767.html

Scion TC 2.5L 2011 manuelle 142575 KM ! CUIR, BLUETOOTH, TOIT OUVRANT PANORAMIQUE, RÉGULATEUR DE VITESSE, AIR CLIMATISÉ, VITRES ÉLECTRIQUES, PORTES ÉLECTRIQUES ETC !!!

FINANCEMENT 1-2-3E CHANCE AU CRÉDIT, 99.9% APPROUVÉ

5.0/5.0 SUR NOS AVIS FACEBOOK!

418-825-0066 OU WWW.OCCASIONVILLEDEQUEBEC.COM
Additional Features
  • Jantes en alliage
  • Freins ABS
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Toit ouvrant
  • Radio AM/FM
  • Commandes audio au volant
  • Climatisation deux zones
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Traction avant
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Vitres électriques
  • Pneus performance
  • Toit ouvrant en verre
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux pour la tête
  • Coussin gonflable passager
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Roue de secours - Temporaire
  • Serrure à sécurité pour enfants
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Prise Auxiliaire
  • Radio avec lecteur CD
  • Rétroviseurs électriques
  • Technologie Bluetooth intégrée
  • Air climatisé
  • Banquette arrière divisé
  • Coussin gonflable - Détecteur de passager
  • Miroir vanité conducteur illuminé
  • Miroir vanité passager illuminé
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Transmission Manuelle
  • Transmission Manuelle - 6 vitesses
  • Sièges tissu
  • Contrôle de traction
  • Coussins gonflables
  • Odomètre journalier
  • Verrous de roue antivol
  • Dégivreur de lunette arrière
  • Prise de courant 400 W (115 V)
  • Rétroviseur électrique
  • Télédéverrouillage
  • Toit ouvrant électrique
  • Appuie-bras central
  • Déverrouillage à distance
  • Lampes de lecture arrière
  • Toit panoramique
  • Tachymètre
  • Intérieur Tissus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

