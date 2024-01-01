Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** SX* TOIT OUVRANT ELECTRIQUE* SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION* SIEGES EN CUIR* SIEGE CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE* MEMOIRE DE SIEGE CONDUCTEUR* DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS* BOUTON POUSSOIR* ECRAN TACTILE* BLUETOOTH* CAMERA DE RECUL* SIEGES AVANT VENTILES* SIEGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* . GARANTIE JUSQUEN NOVEMBRE 2024 OU 100000KM. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy</p> <p> Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline </p> <p> vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com </p> <a href=https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Niro_EV-2019-id11679254.html>https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Niro_EV-2019-id11679254.html</a>

2019 Kia NIRO

56,554 KM

Details Description Features

$23,589

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Kia NIRO

EV SX* GPS* CUIR* TOIT* SIEGES VENTILES* CRUISE*

Watch This Vehicle
12037012

2019 Kia NIRO

EV SX* GPS* CUIR* TOIT* SIEGES VENTILES* CRUISE*

Location

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-0695

  1. 12037012
  2. 12037012
  3. 12037012
  4. 12037012
  5. 12037012
  6. 12037012
  7. 12037012
  8. 12037012
  9. 12037012
  10. 12037012
  11. 12037012
  12. 12037012
  13. 12037012
  14. 12037012
  15. 12037012
  16. 12037012
  17. 12037012
  18. 12037012
  19. 12037012
  20. 12037012
  21. 12037012
  22. 12037012
  23. 12037012
Contact Seller

$23,589

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,554KM
VIN KNDCE3LG7K5024021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2185-R1438A
  • Mileage 56,554 KM

Vehicle Description

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** SX* TOIT OUVRANT ELECTRIQUE* SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION* SIEGES EN CUIR* SIEGE CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE* MEMOIRE DE SIEGE CONDUCTEUR* DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS* BOUTON POUSSOIR* ECRAN TACTILE* BLUETOOTH* CAMERA DE RECUL* SIEGES AVANT VENTILES* SIEGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* . GARANTIE JUSQU'EN NOVEMBRE 2024 OU 100000KM. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Niro_EV-2019-id11679254.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Mitsubishi
FWD
LEXUS
Toyota
Buick
compact
Jeep
Ford
Chevrolet
Cadillac
Honda
Subaru
Audi
BMW
Chrysler
Nissan
Porsche
Mazda
Ram
Volkswagen
Soul
Sportage
Sorento
Forte
Genesis
berline de luxe
fourgonette
lévis
Neufchatel
Optima
Cadenza
K900
Lebourgneuf
Val-Bélair
votre concession KIA à Québec à proximité de
Beauport Charlesbourg
Les Saules
Duberger
Boischatel
Ste-Anne-de-Beaupré
Ange-Gardien
vus
vus compact
sous compact
Mercedes
Acura
infinity
Lincoln et plus encore .Votre satisfaction est capitale pour nous. 1ère chance
2e chances 3e chances
redressement du crédit et un service de qualité sur les autos neuves Rio
Sedona et la gamme Kia. À votre service pour vos réparations
hatchback tel que; Hyundai

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kia Ste-Foy

Used 2020 Volkswagen Golf e-Golf COMFORTLINE* GPS* CUIR* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* BIZONE* for sale in Ste-Foy, QC
2020 Volkswagen Golf e-Golf COMFORTLINE* GPS* CUIR* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* BIZONE* 62,303 KM $19,089 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia NIRO EV SX* GPS* CUIR* TOIT* SIEGES VENTILES* CRUISE* for sale in Ste-Foy, QC
2019 Kia NIRO EV SX* GPS* CUIR* TOIT* SIEGES VENTILES* CRUISE* 56,554 KM $23,589 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid LUXURY* HYBRIDE* AWD* GPS* TOIT PANO* CUIR* for sale in Ste-Foy, QC
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid LUXURY* HYBRIDE* AWD* GPS* TOIT PANO* CUIR* 47,270 KM $37,089 + tax & lic

Email Kia Ste-Foy

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia Ste-Foy

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

Call Dealer

1-833-525-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833-525-0695

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,589

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Ste-Foy

1-833-525-0695

Contact Seller
2019 Kia NIRO