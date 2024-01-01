$23,589+ tax & licensing
2019 Kia NIRO
EV SX* GPS* CUIR* TOIT* SIEGES VENTILES* CRUISE*
2019 Kia NIRO
EV SX* GPS* CUIR* TOIT* SIEGES VENTILES* CRUISE*
Location
Kia Ste-Foy
1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5
1-833-525-0695
$23,589
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2185-R1438A
- Mileage 56,554 KM
Vehicle Description
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** SX* TOIT OUVRANT ELECTRIQUE* SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION* SIEGES EN CUIR* SIEGE CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE* MEMOIRE DE SIEGE CONDUCTEUR* DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS* BOUTON POUSSOIR* ECRAN TACTILE* BLUETOOTH* CAMERA DE RECUL* SIEGES AVANT VENTILES* SIEGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* . GARANTIE JUSQU'EN NOVEMBRE 2024 OU 100000KM. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy
Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline
vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com
https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Niro_EV-2019-id11679254.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kia Ste-Foy
Email Kia Ste-Foy
Kia Ste-Foy
Call Dealer
1-833-525-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
1-833-525-0695