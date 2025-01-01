2019 Kia Stinger

Menu
Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-0695

Used
63,886KM
VIN KNAE55LC0K6050517

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Rouge
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # H0078
  • Mileage 63,886 KM

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** GT LIMITED* AWD* V6* TOIT OUVRANT ELECTRIQUE* SIEGES EN CUIR ROUGE* SIEGE CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE* GROUPE ELECTRIQUE* MEMOIRE DE SIEGE CONDUCTEUR* DETECTION DE PRESENCE DANS LES ANGLES MORTS* BOUTON POUSSOIR* ECRAN TACTILE* BLUETOOTH* SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION* CAMERA DE RECUL* CLIMATISATION A DEUX ZONES* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* SIEGES AVANT VENTILES* SIEGES AVANT CHAUFFANTS* SIEGES ARRIERE CHAUFFANTS* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* A/C*. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Stinger-2019-id11901836.html

Kia Ste-Foy

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

