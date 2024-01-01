Menu
<p>**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** EX* AWD* TOIT PANORAMIQUE* VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* SIEGE CONDUCTEUR ELECTRIQUE* BOUTON POUSSOIR* ECRAN TACTILE* APPLE CARPLAY* ANDROID AUTO* CAMERA DE RECUL* VOLANT CHAUFFANT* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* BLUETOOTH* A/C*. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy</p> <p> Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline </p> <p> vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com </p> <a href=https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2020-id11674580.html>https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Kia-Sportage-2020-id11674580.html</a>

2020 Kia Sportage

72,557 KM

$21,089

+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage

EX* AWD* TOIT PANO* CARPLAY* VOLANT CHAUFFANT*

12039190

2020 Kia Sportage

EX* AWD* TOIT PANO* CARPLAY* VOLANT CHAUFFANT*

Location

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-0695

$21,089

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,557KM
VIN KNDPNCAC1L7704620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2185-S0476A
  • Mileage 72,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Kia Ste-Foy

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-XXXX

1-833-525-0695

$21,089

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Ste-Foy

1-833-525-0695

2020 Kia Sportage