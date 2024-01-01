Menu
**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** COMFORTLINE* SIEGES EN CUIR* SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION* VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* ECRAN TACTILE* CAMERA DE RECUL* BOUTON POUSSOIR* BLUETOOTH* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* CLIMATISATION A DEUX ZONES* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* A/C*. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy

Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline

vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com *Des restrictions peuvent sappliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales **POUR PLUS DINFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com

https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Volkswagen-eGolf-2020-id11679246.html

2020 Volkswagen Golf

62,303 KM

$19,089

+ tax & licensing
2020 Volkswagen Golf

e-Golf COMFORTLINE* GPS* CUIR* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* BIZONE*

$19,089

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,303KM
VIN WVWPR7AU4LW914039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,303 KM

Vehicle Description

**JAMAIS ACCIDENTE** **UN SEUL PROPRIETAIRE** COMFORTLINE* SIEGES EN CUIR* SYSTEME DE NAVIGATION* VITRES ELECTRIQUES* MIROIRS ELECTRIQUES* ECRAN TACTILE* CAMERA DE RECUL* BOUTON POUSSOIR* BLUETOOTH* SIEGES CHAUFFANTS* CLIMATISATION A DEUX ZONES* COMMANDES AUDIO AU VOLANT* CRUISE* A/C*. *AVAILABLE IN ENGLISH AND SPANISH* *TRÈS PROPRE *À VOIR ABSOLUMENT ** KIA STE-FOY LA FORCE KIA À QUÉBEC ** VÉHICULE CERTIFIÉ ET GARANTI ** INSPECTÉ EN 135 POINTS ** PROLONGATION DE GARANTIE DISPONIBLE SELON VOS BESOIN ** Kia Ste-foy


Cap-santé Donnacona. Les meilleurs prix sur les véhicules doccasions. Reprise de votre voiture actuel : Berline


vos entretiens. Site internet : www.kiastefoy.com
*Des restrictions peuvent s'appliquer. Tous les détails disponibles en succursales
**POUR PLUS D'INFORMATIONS: mchabot@forcekia.com


https://www.kiastefoy.com/occasion/Volkswagen-eGolf-2020-id11679246.html

Kia Ste-Foy

Kia Ste-Foy

1600, rue Cyrille Duquet, Ste-Foy, QC G1N 2E5

1-833-525-XXXX

1-833-525-0695

$19,089

+ taxes & licensing

Kia Ste-Foy

1-833-525-0695

2020 Volkswagen Golf